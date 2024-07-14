Republican National Convention security tightens following Trump assassination attempt

[[{“value”:”

The Republican National Convention (RNC) is going on as planned following the attempted assassination of President Trump, and heightened security can be seen around the venue expecting tens of thousands of people.

“Multiple layers of security and several perimeters to get through in order to get inside,” Fox News’ Bill Melugin posted to X early Sunday morning from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, where the RNC starts Monday and runs through Thursday.

The security measures currently include many blocks of street closures in all directions surrounding the arena, including K-rail barriers and metal barricades. Additionally, police can be seen “all over,” and there are routine helicopter flyovers.

Those covering the event for the media had to go through three layers of security to enter the venue, showing press credentials each time. Security included Secret Service and TSA checkpoints, with metal scanners and bag checks.

“My staff and I are in contact with those coordinating security planning for the RNC and will continue to be in close communication as we learn more about this situation,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers posted to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “We cannot be a country that accepts political violence of any kind – that is not who we are as Americans.”

Attention quickly shifted to the nearly week-long event’s security following a shooting that injured the upper part of Trump’s ear at his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Gunfire broke out at the Trump rally shortly after the former president began speaking at the Butler Farm Show grounds. One rally attendee was killed, and two spectators were critically injured.

President Trump still plans to attend the RNC, where he will be nominated as his party’s candidate for the November general election in his bid to serve as the 47th president of the United States.

“I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin,” Trump posted to Truth Social Sunday morning.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

