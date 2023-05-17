Republican PAC Winning for Women endorses first round of ‘rising star’ candidates for 2024 elections

FIRST ON FOX: Winning for Women (WFW) – a Republican PAC dedicated to electing women who run for public office — released its first round of endorsements for the 2024 elections on Wednesday, saying the candidates are “rising stars” in the party and that it’s “never too early to start playing offense.”

Winning for Women PAC shared its first 2024 endorsement list, which includes nine female House members and one new candidate, with Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

Winning for Women endorsed GOP Reps. Young Kim of California, Michelle Steel of California, Maria Salazar of Florida, Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa, Ashley Hinson of Iowa, Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Monica De La Cruz of Texas, and Jen Kiggans of Virginia. The new candidate endorsed by WFW is Wendy Davis, a circuit court judge who’s seeking election to the House out of Indiana.

The candidates, according to Annie Dickerson, founder and chair of Winning for Women PAC, “will be key” to maintaining control of the House and expanding the party’s majority there.

“It’s never too early to start playing offense, and I am ecstatic to make our first round of endorsements in the 2024 cycle,” Dickerson said. “These women are rising stars and their races will be key to keeping the House and expanding our majority. Winning For Women PAC is proud to be out front, supporting our leading Republican women in the most competitive seats this cycle.”

Echoing Dickerson, Danielle Barrow, who serves as the executive director for WFW, first told Fox News the PAC is “determined” to make the cycle its best yet for electing women.

“Last cycle, the Winning For Women entities raised over $17 million to support exceptional female candidates,” Barrow said.”Now, there are a record number of Republican women in the GOP-led House of Representatives. We’re determined to make this our most successful cycle yet, and I’m excited to start it off by supporting another top-tier class of strong women leaders”

“There has never been a more important time to have strong, conservative women join our fight,” said Rep. Hinson, the Republican candidate seeking re-election to represent Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District. “Winning For Women PAC has been on my team since day one, and has played a tremendous role in sending a historic number of Republican women to Congress by giving early support to top-tier candidates. I’m honored to have their endorsement and look forward to working with them again this cycle to add more Republican women to our ranks.”

In the last cycle, WFW and related entities raised $17 million to support its endorsed candidates, including directing nearly $4 million in hard dollars to their campaigns.

“I am honored and grateful to have the backing of Winning For Women PAC, a standout organization dedicated to opening up more leadership opportunities for strong women across the country,” said Rep. Chavez-DeRemer, the GOP candidate seeking re-election to represent Oregon’s 5th Congressional District. “Today there are more Republican women in Congress than ever before, and that number is bound to continue to grow, thanks in no small part to WFW’s work.”

“It is essential that we demonstrate to all women that they too can assume leadership roles, and I am proud to have the full support of a group of women who share that aspiration with me,” Chavez-DeRemer added.

The GOP PAC is expected to host a number of fundraisers ahead of the 2024 elections in an effort to support the candidates and “ensure they have the resources needed to win.”

Of the 125 female representatives currently serving in the House, Rutgers University’s Center for American Women and Politics noted there are currently 33 Republicans — a historic high for the party as it seeks to regain control of the Senate and maintain its majority in the House.