Republicans 2 seats away from House majority, giving Trump leeway to implement agenda

Control of the House of Representatives remains undecided, with Republicans sitting just two seats away from a majority as of Wednesday morning.

The Associated Press has yet to call 12 House races across the country. In one of those 12 races, California’s 47th Congressional District, Republican candidate Scott Baugh has conceded in the open race against Democrat Dave Min.

At-Large District

Democratic incumbent Rep. Mary Sattler Peltola is in a tight race in Alaska’s at-large congressional district, where she is trailing Republican entrepreneur Nick Begich.

As of Wednesday morning, Begich holds a three-point lead at 49.1% of the vote compared to Peltola’s 45.8%. The vote count sits at 142,023 to 132,473 with roughly 91% of the vote counted.

SHUTDOWN STANDOFF LOOMS IN CONGRESS’ FINAL WEEKS BEFORE TRUMP’S RETURN TO WHITE HOUSE

6th Congressional District

The race in Arizona’s 6th Congressional District is tight, with Republican incumbent Rep. Juan Ciscomani holding a narrow lead.

The first-term lawmaker holds a two-point advantage over former Democratic state lawmaker Kirsten Engel as of Wednesday morning. The vote count sits at 196,293 to 189,426, with 90% of votes counted.

9th Congressional District

Democratic incumbent Josh Harder leads Republican challenger Kevin Lincoln by four points.

While Harder asserted victory in the race on Tuesday evening, Lincoln has not conceded, and The Associated Press has not called the race.

The district had about 74% of the vote recorded as of Wednesday, and Harder’s lead sits at over 7,000 votes.

13th Congressional District

Republican Rep. John Duarte is leading former Democratic State Assembly member Adam Gray in California’s 13th.

Roughly 70% of the vote has been counted, and Duarte holds a 51% to 49% lead. The contest is separated by just over 3,000 votes as of Wednesday morning.

21st Congressional District

Incumbent Democratic Rep. John Costa leads his Republican challenger, Michael Maher, in a 51.7 % to 48.3% race as of Wednesday morning.

So far, 79% of the vote has been counted, and Costa’s lead is just over 5,000 votes.

41st Congressional District

Republican incumbent Rep. Ken Calvert holds a 51.3% to 48.7% lead over Democratic challenger Will Rollins. Roughly 79% of the vote has been counted as of Wednesday, and Calvert’s lead sits at over 8,000 votes.

45th Congressional District

Incumbent Republican Rep. Michelle Steel leads her Democratic challenger Derek Tran with 50.4% of the vote as of Wednesday. Roughly 87% of the votes have been counted, and Steel’s lead has shrunk to 2,272 votes.

47th Congressional District

Republican Scott Baugh, a former state assembly member, conceded the race to Democratic state Sen. Dave Min in the race to succeed outgoing Democratic Rep. Katie Porter in California’s 47th Congressional District.

Min holds a one-point lead, with nearly 86% of the vote counted. The race was rated Lean Democrat by the Fox News Power Rankings.

With Min’s lead at nearly 6,000 votes, The Associated Press has yet to call the result.

1st Congressional District

Republican incumbent Rep. Mariannet Miller-Meeks holds a razor-thin lead over challenger Christina Bohannan with 99% of the vote counted. Miller-Meeks’ lead sits at 731 votes.

GOP REP. MIKE WALTZ TAPPED TO BE TRUMP’S NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER

2nd Congressional District

Democratic incumbent Jared Golden holds a razor-thin lead over Republican challenger Austin Theriault as of Wednesday.

With 98% of the votes counted, Golden’s lead sits at 726 votes. The state is conducting ranked-choice tabulation this week.

9th Congressional District

Democratic incumbent Marcy Kaptur leads her Republican challenger, Derek Merrin, by less than one point with 99% of the votes counted. Kaptur’s lead sits at just under 1,200 votes as of Wednesday.

5th Congressional District

Republican incumbent Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer is trailing her Democratic challenger, Janelle Bynum, by nearly three points with 91% of the votes counted Wednesday.

Bynum’s lead sits at just over 10,000 votes.

Fox News’ Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.