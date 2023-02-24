Republicans accuse Hunter Biden art dealer of stonewalling GOP probe: ‘a lot of very suspicious money’

FIRST ON FOX: House Oversight Committee Republicans accused Hunter Biden’s art dealer of stonewalling their investigation into the first son’s anonymous art buyers.

Several House Oversight Republicans sounded off after Georges Berges, Biden’s art dealer, told committee chairman James Comer, R-Ky., he would not produce the records of the anonymous buyers of the first son’s high-priced paintings.

“In light of these considerations, providing the documents and information requested in your letter seemingly would defeat the efforts of Mr. Biden and the White House to avoid the ‘serious ethical concerns’ that you raise,” Berges’ attorney William Pittard told the House Oversight chairman.

COMER TARGETS FORMER SERBIAN POLITICIAN’S LINK TO CCP, HUNTER BIDEN AS PROBE INTO BIDEN FAM BUSINESS CONTINUES

“Mr. Berges hopes that you and Mr. Biden can resolve that tension,” he added.

A House Oversight Committee spokesperson told Fox News Digital the committee has “received the letter from Mr. Berg?s’ attorney and have reviewed his objections to producing documents or sitting for questioning about who is buying Hunter Biden’s artwork.”

“We find the objections unconvincing and incoherent,” the spokesperson said. “Mr. Berg?s should abandon these delay tactics and produce the documents and information.”

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., who sits on the House Oversight Committee, told Fox News Digital that Biden’s artwork isn’t good enough to adorn the walls of “a foreclosed motel.”

“Hunter Biden’s artwork isn’t worthy of hanging on the walls of a foreclosed motel, so why would anyone buy it?” McClain said. “The answer is simple, to curry favor with the corrupt son of the President.”

“We need to know who purchased Hunter’s so-called ‘art’, and Georges Berges refusing to provide that information to Congress only adds fuel to the fire for our investigation,” she continued.

Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert sounded off with her House Oversight Committee colleague, telling Fox News Digital that all “Hunter’s attorney is doing is delaying the inevitable.”

“We will receive this evidence, one way or another,” Boebert said.

Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., another member of the House Oversight Committee, told FOX News Digital that nobody “cares specifically about Hunter.”

“We’re investigating the Biden crime-family operations. They’ve moved a lot of very suspicious money,” Higgins said. “‘Selling’ Hunter Biden art is just a method they’ve employed.”

“We’ll have every ‘art buyer’ identified and every dollar tracked by the end of this summer,” the reserve law enforcement officer said. “We’re cracking open the whole Biden crime-family.”

The House Oversight Committee has made investigations into Biden, President Biden, and their family a cornerstone of the GOP leadership.

Comer sent a letter to a former Serbian politician and United Nations General Assembly president investigating his link between Hunter Biden, the Chinese Communist Party and more as the probe into the Biden family’s foreign business dealings marches on.

FOX News Digital’s Kelly Laco contributed reporting.