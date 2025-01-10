Republicans blast ‘joke’ sentencing of Trump 10 days before swearing in

Republicans slammed the sentencing of President-elect Trump on Friday, calling it a “disgrace.”

Trump was sentenced Friday morning in New York City to unconditional discharge. He was convicted last year of falsifying business records after a years-long investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“What a joke and a disgrace,” wrote Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on X.

“This witch hunt and ruling was an insult to the American people,” she added.

Rep. Rudy Yakym, R-Ind., sounded off on the sentencing as well, writing, “Today’s sentencing is an unfortunate reminder that Democrats will stop at nothing, including weaponizing the justice system to try and destroy President Trump. Rest assured, their efforts have and will continue to fail. America’s comeback begins in 10 days.”

Despite Trump’s attempts to delay the sentencing, it went forward just 10 days before his inauguration.

The incoming president attended the proceeding virtually. “After careful analysis, this court determined only lawful sentence that permits entry of judgment of conviction is an unconditional discharge,” Judge Juan Merchan said. “At this time, I impose that sentence to cover all 34 counts.”

“Today’s sentencing of President Trump confirms what the American people have known all along: these trials have been pure political persecution. The American people overwhelmingly rejected the weaponized judiciary and politicized lawfare. This ends January 20th,” said Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., on X.

Unconditional discharge, as Merchan sentenced Trump to, does not impose a punishment on the convicted individual. It does maintain that the conviction stands. However, it means that any relevant penalties won’t be imposed.

While Trump won’t face these penalties due to the sentence, he could still run into obstacles due to his felon status as long as the conviction is upheld.

Top Trump ally Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., responded to the news, saying, “Finally, this baseless NYC liberal activist charade is over. It’s worth a reminder: President Trump doesn’t have to do this job—he’s doing it to save America. We’re looking forward. 10 days.”

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., slammed the conviction and sentence as “a pathetic waste of taxpayer resources that should be used on the real crimes harming New Yorkers.”