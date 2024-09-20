Republicans demand weekly updates on election meddling after bomb threat ‘hoaxes’ in Springfield, Ohio

FIRST ON FOX: A group of Republicans wrote to national law enforcement and intelligence heads Friday requesting weekly updates on foreign election interference after bomb threats in Springfield, Ohio, turned out to be “hoaxes” originating overseas.

Ten House Republicans wrote to Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, FBI Director Chris Wray and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas demanding to know which country was involved in the 33 “hoax” bomb threats that went out to Springfield and what actions they’d taken to combat social media campaigns, cyberespionage and threats of physical harm perpetrated by foreign actors.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine revealed Monday that local law enforcement had responded to 33 fake bomb threats in Springfield made against hospitals, schools and government offices.

“Thirty-three threats. Thirty-three hoaxes,” DeWine said during a press conference in Springfield. “I want to make that very, very clear. None of these had any validity at all.”

The governor said many of the threats came from “one particular country,” which he declined to name.

“We have people, unfortunately, overseas, who are taking these actions,” DeWine said. “Some of them are coming from one particular country.”

“The American people and Congress deserve to know which of our foreign adversaries are intentionally spreading misinformation to elicit fear and confusion. I stand ready to assist you in any way possible as we work to ensure the security and integrity of the 2024 elections,” Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, wrote in the letter.

Springfield found itself front and center on the national stage after viral social media posts about Haitian migrants eating pets, claims that turned out to be unverifiable. Former President Trump amplified the unsubstantiated claim during a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris Sept. 10.

“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs. The people that came in, they’re eating the cats. They’re eating — they’re eating the pets of the people that live there,” he said.

“These bomb threats have caused closures, evacuations of municipal buildings as well as schools. This placed additional strain on police and social services already overburdened by the community’s influx of Haitian migrants,” the letter, signed by Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Mike Carey of Ohio, Gooden and others, said.

“The purpose of these hoaxes is clear: our foreign adversaries aim to stoke the flames of division.”

But the 60,000-person town’s Republican leadership says it has been overwhelmed by the influx of 15,000 to 20,000 Haitian migrants. Many have come to the U.S. under temporary protected status, allowing them to live and work in the U.S. for a limited time.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost told Fox News Digital the federal government has not properly coordinated resettling those migrants with the town, and it is therefore “stressing the schools, the health care system and the safety net.” He said at least 4,000 of the migrants were receiving government assistance.

Russia and Iran have been accused of meddling in U.S. elections. Earlier this month, the Justice Department seized websites and indicted Russian media employees it accused the Kremlin of using to spread misinformation and sow discord.

“We think that this is one more opportunity to mess with the United States,” DeWine said of the foreign actors making the threats. “And they’re continuing to do that.”

“We cannot let the bad guys win. Our schools must remain open,” he added, noting additional law enforcement resources will be deployed in Springfield amid the flurry of threats.

“The people who are doing this are doing this to sow discord in our community,” Andy Wilson, director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, said. “We just can’t let them do that. We have to keep providing the services that the citizens of Springfield and Clark County expect.”

Springfield city Manager Bryan Heck has said there are “no credible reports of specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community.”

The town canceled its upcoming annual celebration of diversity, arts and culture amid the increase in threats, officials said Monday.