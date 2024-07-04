Republicans furious that Hunter Biden is reportedly sitting in on White House meetings

House Republicans are crying foul over reported revelations that first son Hunter Biden has been sitting in on President Biden’s White House meetings in recent days.

“Joe and Hunter Biden have a record of selling their last name to foreign adversaries like Russia and China. Having Hunter now engaged in official, executive business only further enhances the urgency for transparency and accountability regarding the Biden family’s corrupt business dealings,” House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., called Hunter Biden “a walking national security threat.”

“He’s raked in more than $20 million from foreign entities, including the CCP, for the Biden [family]. He’s also the owner of the FBI-investigated laptop from hell. … Does Hunter have the clearance necessary to sit in on high-level White House meetings with his dad?” Steube told Fox News Digital.

It comes after NBC News reported that the president’s son has sat in on meetings between Biden and his top White House aides in recent days.

He began joining the sessions after Biden returned from Camp David on Monday, according to the report.

“Hunter Biden wants Joe Biden to remain president more than anyone in America. He should be worried [about] what a new attorney general would consider criminal activity under a possible Trump administration. No more sweetheart deals the moment his father leaves office,” said Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis.

Hunter Biden has long been a target of Republican scrutiny, with House GOP impeachment inquiry investigators accusing him of enriching himself via foreign business dealings by using his father’s political stature and connections. House GOP leaders also believe President Biden himself participated in and benefited from the schemes, something he and his allies have denied.

Hunter Biden was also recently convicted on three felony firearm charges and faces more legal troubles in a federal probe into his taxes. The latter case is going to trial in California in September.

The report comes as Biden is facing mounting pressure to step aside as the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee after his performance in Thursday’s CNN debate, with concerns over his advanced age and mental fitness for office plastered across headlines this week.

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., said on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria” that Hunter Biden has a vested interest in keeping his father in power because it’s a shield from the worst scrutiny.

“I think it’s probably very predictable that Hunter wants his dad to be in the White House. His best option for protection and immunity going forward is his dad in the White House,” Ogles said when asked about the report. “The moment you have a change of regimes, you’re going to have a change of personnel. And suddenly, Hunter is not going to have the umbrella and the protection of his father.”

The NBC News report said aides were “struck” by Hunter Biden’s sudden presence at White House meetings. One was quoted as saying, “What the hell is happening?”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president’s son was also present during debate prep, and she dismissed concerns about his presence when asked in Tuesday’s regular news briefing.

“It is a week where there’s going to be more family members who are going to come to the White House. I’m sure you’ll see some of them on Fourth of July,” she said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for further comment.