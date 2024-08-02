Republicans lambaste Biden for Israel weapons delays: ‘Stop accommodating Iran’

FIRST ON FOX: Nearly the entire Republican Senate conference came together to denounce President Biden’s administration for what they describe as a “partial arms embargo against Israel” as the country’s war with terrorist group Hamas continues.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., led his GOP colleagues in sharp criticism of the president, telling Biden that he “emboldened” enemies of Israel ahead of a recent attack on its northern border by Hezbollah that saw the death of 12 children and teens. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was the only Senate Republican who did not sign on.

The Hezbollah rocket strike hit a soccer field in northern Israel on Saturday. In addition to the deaths, there were 29 more children and teens who were injured.

Republicans noted in the letter to Biden that this was “the single deadliest attack on that part of the country since October 7.”

In May, it was revealed that the Biden administration had put a hold on 1,800 2,000-pound bombs and 1,700 500-pound bombs. The hold came as a result of a review of “proposed transfers of particular weapons to Israel that might be used in Rafah” in Gaza where the administration was actively discouraging a ground invasion by Israel.

The State Department said in June that a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel was still under review.

Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called out the Biden administration for the weapons delay, saying, “It’s inconceivable that in the past few months the administration has been withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel.”

“Give us the tools, and we’ll finish the job a lot faster,” he urged Biden.

“The ultimate responsibility for this attack rests with Hezbollah and the ayatollahs in Iran,” the Republican conference said. “However, while Tehran financed the attack and Hezbollah conducted it, your fear of escalation has left Israel exposed and our enemies emboldened.”

According to the senators, the administration’s actions “run counter to our long history of robust military cooperation with Israel and cast doubt upon the reliability of the United States as a long-term security partner.”

The delay in weapons shipments further goes against the will of Congress, they pointed out. Earlier this year, lawmakers passed a $95 billion supplemental foreign aid package with assistance for Israel, Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific.

They slammed the president for failing to address past inquiries from Congress regarding the weapons shipments.

“You ignored Congressional inquiries, including a May 6, 2024, letter from Senator Marshall, a May 6, 2024, letter from Senator Ernst, a May 6, 2024, letter from Senator Marshall, a May 14, 2024, letter from Senator Risch and a June 20, 2024, letter from Senator Cotton,” the Republicans listed.

“Your stalling tactics are endangering our greatest ally in the Middle East and jeopardizing the lives of our American servicemembers (sic) stationed in the region,” they warned.

The Republican senators concluded by urging Biden to use every tool at his disposal to “expedite the physical delivery of all weapons and ammunition to Israel, that have been approved by Congress.”

The White House and the State Department did not provide comment to Fox News Digital in time for publication.