Republicans look to abolish TSA in favor of private security at airports

FIRST ON FOX: Republican senators are debuting a measure on Thursday to abolish the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which they say has “intruded into the privacy and personal space” of Americans.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, is leading the bill alongside Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.

“The TSA has not only intruded into the privacy and personal space of most Americans, it has also repeatedly failed tests to find weapons and explosives. Our bill privatizes security functions at American airports under the eye of an Office of Aviation Security Oversight, bringing this bureaucratic behemoth to a welcome end. American families can travel safely without feeling the hands of an army of federal employees,” Lee told Fox News Digital in a statement.

The measure would officially abolish the TSA three years after being enacted into law, which the senators believe would provide time for security needs to be privatized.

The bill would also direct the Secretaries of Homeland Security and Transportation to make a reorganization plan and submit it to Congress.

In his own statement, Tuberville said, “The TSA is an inefficient, bureaucratic mess that infringes on Americans’ freedoms.”

“It’s a bloated agency—riddled with waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer dollars—that has led to unnecessary delays, invasive pat downs and bag checks, and frustration for travelers. We need to focus on more efficient and effective methods to protect our country without sacrificing the liberties and freedoms of American citizens. The TSA should be eliminated and replaced with privatized solutions that are more targeted, streamlined, and where appropriate accountable to limited government oversight,” he added.

The senators specifically denote in the legislation that the reorganization plan can’t require private security companies to do warrantless searches or extend the TSA in any way.

Once a plan is submitted, Congress would consider it.

The bill would additionally create an Office of Aviation Security Oversight, which would be under the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This new office would oversee the privatization of the security screenings at airports.

Lee and Tuberville’s bill comes as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) continues to aggressively slash components of the administrative state within the executive branch.

Many Republicans have been proponents of privatizing some functions of government, while Democrats have been primarily opposed.

It’s unclear what level of support this measure will have in Congress, but it’s unlikely it would be able to overcome the legislative filibuster’s 60-vote threshold. Republicans have a majority, with 53 senators in their conference. There are 47 senators who caucus with the Democrats.