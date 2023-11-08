Republicans pull off win in a top Kentucky statewide race

Kentucky Republicans have pulled off a win in the race for the commonwealth’s secretary of state as Michael Adams easily defeated his Democrat opponent.

The Associated Press called the race for Adams over Democrat Charles Wheatley.

Adams faced a hard-fought primary challenge from election deniers within his own party earlier this year. His then-opponents, Stephen Knipper and Allen Maricle, campaigned on claims of voter fraud, and called for a number of reforms to the commonwealth’s electoral system, including the hand-counting of ballots.

Adams defeated both in the May primary, and ran in the general election on reforms he did make to Kentucky elections, including expanding voting during the coronavirus pandemic that lead to a surge in turnout during the 2020 elections.

At the same time, Adams hailed the passage of Kentucky’s first photo I.D. requirement to cast a ballot.

