Republicans to condemn pro-choice activist violence after Roe rollback with resolution

A group of over 100 Republicans has co-sponsored a House resolution to condemn the violence, vandalism and intimidation by pro-choice groups following last year’s unprecedented leak of the Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., joined by about 100 GOP co-sponsors, announced the resolution Tuesday morning. The congressman intends to bring the resolution to a vote on the floor Wednesday.

“Since there has been ZERO accountability for the leaked opinion and ensuing violence, we are making the position of Congress crystal clear: Violence, property damage, and threats MUST be condemned, and these clear violations of federal and state laws MUST be prosecuted,” Johnson said in a statement on Twitter.

The legislation states that since the reversal of Roe there have been over 100 attacks by pro-choice groups on pro-life facilities, groups and churches.

In June 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in their opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, ending the constitutional right to abortion and returning the right to ban, limit or allow abortion back to individual states.

Leading up to the overturn of Roe v. Wade, a Supreme Court draft opinion was leaked to Politico.

The origins of the leaked draft remain unknown.

Jane’s Revenge, a left-wing pro-choice group, has claimed responsibility for more than 18 incidents of arson and vandalism since the draft opinion surfaced in May 2022. The attacks targeted crisis pregnancy centers and other faith-based organizations throughout the U.S.

The head of the FBI shared that since Roe was reversed, approximately 70% of abortion-related threats of violence were committed against pro-life groups, during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing in November 2022.

Though attacks against pro-choice groups persist, the number of attacks against pro-life groups appears to outsize the former significantly.

In fact, data from the Crime Prevention Research Center found that there have been 22 times more attacks on pro-lifers than pro-choice groups since the Supreme Court leak.