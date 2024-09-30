Residents in key North Carolina district reveal how they think their county will vote in November

Wake County, N.C. – Residents in a key North Carolina district revealed what they are hearing on the ground in the battleground state from both Republican and Democratic parties just weeks before the 2024 presidential election.

Fox News Digital spoke with residents in Wake County, North Carolina, a highly populated district that could decide how the state votes in the presidential election. The district voted for the Democratic nominee in the past four presidential elections, but voted Republican in both 2004 and 2000.

Upon speaking with voters, it appeared they were approached through phone calls and text messages more by whichever party they were registered with, but overall, each resident recalled receiving some form of outreach from a political campaign this cycle.

Cameron Wilson, a senior at North Carolina State University, said he believes the Harris campaign has a stronger presence in Raleigh, North Carolina, but added that “among the college students, Trump is definitely kicking her a–.”

Asked how they think their district will vote in November, the residents were torn, but most said they expect it to vote for the Democratic candidate.

“I’m gonna go leans blue, but definitely not the same margin as the last election,” Wilson said of the district’s vote.

“I think around here, with Chapel Hill, Duke, and NC State, not as liberal. But I’d say its probably leaning more one way than the other,” Zack Karagias told Fox News Digital. “I think Kamala is gonna tax the hell out of us. I think Trump’s gonna try and help us.”

Another individual, Julia, said that “based on all my friends and all my peers, definitely Democratic, but it is hard.”

Republicans and Democrats have been campaigning heavily to get out the vote in North Carolina, a historical battleground state. Fox News Digital interviewed the Republican and Democratic parties in North Carolina, with both saying that they expect to reach over a million voters through get-out-the-vote efforts such as canvassing, phone calls and text messaging.

“I’ve been getting a ton of texts on a daily basis, automated messages to vote for Trump,” a resident, Evan Davis, said. “It’s nonstop.”

“I’ve signed up for some emails for Trump, but that’s about it,” Karagias said.

“I saw a bunch of Mark Robinson signs all up through here the other day, but then I saw a few Kamala ones.” Wilson added. He said most messages are from the Trump campaign, but that he still gets “some of the left-leaning stuff.”

“I’ve been getting some text messaging from Kamala Harris herself. And I haven’t gotten any more phone calls yet,” Julia Smith told Fox.

“It’s hard to say,” she said when asked about which campaign appears to have a stronger presence in the district. “What I consume is more Democratic.”

Most residents who spoke with Fox News Digital could not name a specific policy proposal by Harris since she became vice president.