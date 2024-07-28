Resurfaced 2023 video shows Kamala Harris arguing young people suffer ‘climate anxiety’

A video of Vice President Kamala Harris arguing that young people are experiencing “climate anxiety” that causes them to rethink major future plans like buying a house or having a family is making the rounds, despite it being nearly a year old.

Donald Trump Jr. shared the resurfaced video from September 2023, showing the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate making the statements during her national “Fight for Our Freedoms” college tour.

“WATCH: Resurfaced video shows Kamala Harris suggesting that young people should not have children due to climate change,” Trump said in a post on X. “She calls climate anxiety ‘the fear of the future and the unknown of whether it makes sense for you to even think about children.’”

When Harris made the college tour stop on Sept. 19, 2023, she was speaking to an audience at the Reading Area Community College in Berks County, Pennsylvania.

HARRIS CLAIMS ‘CLIMATE ANXIETY’ HAS YOUNG PEOPLE DOUBTING THE ‘SENSE’ OF HAVING CHILDREN, BUYING HOME

She told the crowd the Biden-Harris ticket saw a record turnout of young voters during the 2020 election, inspiring the administration’s initiative toward student loan forgiveness, which recently hit a roadblock in court.

“We’re not going to stop fighting for that. Because young people said, we’re not leaving it to other people to decide how we’re dealing with the climate crisis. You know, I’ve heard young leaders talk with me about a term they’ve coined, ‘climate anxiety,’” Harris said, pivoting, “Which is fear of the future and the unknown of whether it makes sense for you to even think about having children, whether it makes sense for you to think about aspiring to buy a home because what will this climate be?”

POLLSTER FINDS ‘ASTOUNDING CHANGE’ IN DEMOCRATIC ELECTORATE SINCE HARRIS’ ASCENSION

At the time, critics on social media erupted against Harris’ “climate anxiety” claim, arguing Americans are more likely to consider the rising costs of energy, food and housing when making the decision to have children. The Republican-led House Budget Committee has blamed the Biden administration’s economic policies for leading to the most rapid increase in mortgage rates since 1981. A Gallup poll from May found a record low 21% of Americans think it is a good time to buy a home.

Despite the original video being nearly a year old, Trump’s repost gained some attention, including from X owner Elon Musk.

RAMASWAMY WARNS GOP ON SEVERAL ‘HARD REALITIES’ TO ADDRESS BEFORE CRITICIZING HARRIS: ‘HURTING OUR CHANCES’

“She is an extinctionist,” Musk wrote of Harris.

Still, one Democrat gave his two cents in a reply, beginning his post on X with “LOL.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“You guys have nothing on her. She’s referencing the anxiety young people have conveyed to her about the future, for example, having children,” the user wrote. “Dishonest and disingenuous. But why would we expect anything else from the Trump campaign? You guys are PANICKING!”

Fox News Digital’s Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.