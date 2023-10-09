RFK Jr announces independent run for president against Biden

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. announced on Monday that he is making an independent run for the White House.

Kennedy announced on Monday that he will be seeking the presidency in an independent run as the Democratic National Committee (DNC) keeps its hat behind President Biden.

“Something is stirring in us, saying it doesn’t have to be this way,” Kennedy said, adding that Americans are “ready to reclaim their freedom and independence.”

RFK JR TEASES ‘MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT’ AS SPECULATION SWIRLS ABOUT INDEPENDENT RUN

“I’m here to declare myself an independent candidate for President of the United States,” Kennedy continued.

“But that’s not all, I’m here to join you and make a new Declaration of Independence for our entire nation,” Kennedy said. “We declare independence from the corporations that have hijacked our government.”

Kennedy also said that he and the crowd assembled declared independence from both political parties as well as the “mercenary media.”

Kennedy called for unity in the country and said that politicians getting “all of us to hate each other is all a part of their scam.”

Kennedy was initially running as a Democrat in an intraparty challenge to Biden, but the DNC said they are not holding primary debates and are standing behind the current president.

Kennedy has been a thorn in Biden’s side since he announced his presidential bid earlier this year and has taken a sizable chunk of Biden’s Democratic supporters.

An independent run likely wouldn’t change that number much and may see Kennedy even siphon Republican votes as a third-party candidate.

Additionally, Kennedy’s campaign does not have a Secret Service detail, even after he faced down an armed individual pretending to be law enforcement attempting to infiltrate a campaign event.

The candidate said in July that his request to the Biden administration for Secret Service protection for the 2024 election was denied.

ARMED MAN IMPERSONATING LAW ENFORCEMENT ARRESTED AT RFK JR CAMPAIGN EVENT IN LOS ANGELES IDENTIFIED

Rumors swirled online the week ahead of Kennedy’s announcement that he would be making an independent or third-party go for the White House.

Kennedy has also seen support from the rich and famous — most notably a concert fundraiser with rock and roll legend Eric Clapton last month.

Clapton raised $2.2 million for Kennedy during the event, according to the campaign, creating more of a financial runway for the presidential candidate as he continues his bid for the White House.

Video footage of the concert made its rounds online, showing the Yardbirds alum shredding in front of a Kennedy 2024 banner.

