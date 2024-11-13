RFK Jr. asks Americans to suggest policies for new Trump administration: ‘Transition team belongs to YOU’

Just a week after former President Donald Trump won back the presidency, the new administration is quickly forming, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is asking ordinary Americans to make suggestions about what policies and people should be put in place.

To facilitate this, close Kennedy allies launched a website called “Policies for the People” that allows people to nominate, suggest and vote for the leaders and policies they want to see coming from the Trump White House.

Amaryllis Fox, who served as campaign director for Kennedy’s 2024 presidential run, tweeted out that “President Trump and RFK want your policy proposals,” adding that “the MAGA x MAHA [Make America Healthy Again] transition team belongs to YOU.”

The website says that the suggestions will help fill the over 4,000 appointments across the entire executive branch.

“President Trump has asked Bobby [Kennedy] to help ‘drain the swamp’ by giving him an influential leadership role on his transition team,” a post on the website says. “But Bobby cannot do this alone, so he is now turning to the wisdom and expertise of his supporters – and the larger community.”

“Unlike the backroom deals of past presidents, the MAGA/MAHA [Make America Healthy Again] transition team will draw directly from the input of we, the people,” another part of the website says.

TRUMP’S PICKS SO FAR: HERE’S WHO WILL BE ADVISING THE NEW PRESIDENT

There are a dozen categories on the website ranging from “America’s health” to education, the economy and the environment. Anyone can register on the site and suggest a policy or person for an executive branch role. Nominees who receive more votes by users are pushed to the top of the suggested list.

So far, over 70,500 people have registered on the site and there have been nearly 10,500 policy suggestions. Nominee suggestions for the new administration range from the Department of Defense to national intelligence to health.

Mark Gorton, a New York-based executive and Kennedy ally, is one of the driving forces behind the website. He explained to Fox News Digital that the intention of the Policies for the People platform is to create a way for Americans to become more involved with the political decision-making process beyond just voting.

He believes that the platform has the potential to help not only the Trump administration but could also be used by state and local governments to better understand the concerns of their citizens.

“Previously, we had a system where most of the interaction with government came from lobbyists and most of the bills in Congress, large parts of them or all of them, are written by lobbyists,” he said. “So, the idea is that this would be a crowdsource tool for people in government so that they don’t just have to rely on the lobbyists.”

While the Policies for the People platform includes many policy categories, Gorton said that, like Kennedy, his focus is primarily on health policy. He chaired the “American Values” political action committee that supported Kennedy’s presidential run until he dropped out to endorse Trump in August. He shares many of the same concerns as Kennedy about corruption within government agencies such as the FDA and CDC, which he believes have significant conflicts of interest with the companies they are supposed to regulate.

“We tell people, ‘If you vote, you’ve done your job.’ I think in a world that, you know, with a much healthier democracy, you have a more active, engaged citizenry who is not just voting, but is also involved in, you know, oversight in very targeted ways,” he said. “You can have systems that are different and that aren’t riddled with conflicts of interest and really insiders versus outsiders.”

While Gorton said that “taking back control of the health regulatory agencies and making them work for the American people” is a good slogan, he believes that the Policies for the People platform can help to actually accomplish that goal.

“It’s one thing to say a high-level slogan like that. It’s another thing to go piece by piece into the guts of each of these agencies and, you know, go through the minutia of what it takes to fix the system. And that’s exactly where this large, crowdsourced pool of energy can help with that,” he said.

ELIZABETH WARREN GETS SARCASTIC AFTER TRUMP TAPS MUSK, RAMASWAMY FOR DOGE: ‘YEAH, THIS SEEMS REALLY EFFICIENT’

The Policies for the People platform is also receiving approval from long-time health advisors in Republican circles. Avik Roy, a seasoned Republican health policy advisor, told Fox News Digital that he thinks the Policies for the People platform is a “terrific idea.”

“Oftentimes these transitions can be very insider affairs,” he explained. “So, the more you can democratize that and make it easy for highly qualified people who are not plugged into Washington already, I think that’s terrific.”

When it comes to health in the U.S., Roy said that his biggest concern is FDA regulation making innovation much more difficult and, by extension, much more expensive for Americans to get treatments and medicine.

But to Dr. Charles Fagenholz, a holistic health practitioner who has been nominated on the platform for a health advisory role, the problem goes even deeper. Fagenholz, who runs a popular online health forum called “In The Trenches,” is one of the top nominees on the site. He told Fox News Digital that he believes the changes being discussed by Trump and Kennedy are seriously needed and will have a massive impact on American health and on ending things like chronic disease as well as ADHD and learning deficit disorders among children.

“We’re the most advanced medical society ever in the history of this planet, and we’re the sickest country. That is obscene,” he said.

Though he believes there is much that people can do on an individual level to improve their health, such as buying organic groceries, drinking spring water and exercising, he said that “we do need a massive change at the government level.”

He agrees with Kennedy that there is massive corruption within government agencies, such as the FDA, and believes that the No. 1 issue affecting Americans’ health is the American food supply, which he said is full of harmful chemicals and pesticides.

“The foods that people are eating are toxic, and these administrations or three letter agencies, as you call them, are a big reason why they’re so toxic,” he said. “Taking something like high fructose corn syrup or artificial sweeteners and dyes, things like that, out of our food and make food real again is probably going to be the biggest bang for our buck as a country in health.”

If asked, he said that he would be happy to advise the new administration on health policy. The way he sees it is that “we have four years to get as much done as possible and so that’s full steam ahead.”