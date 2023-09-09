RFK Jr campaign accuses DNC of being undemocratic, demands assurances that every Dem’s vote counts

The campaign for Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is calling for transparency from the Democratic National Committee (DNC), which it claims has placed itself in the “position of overturning the will of voters.”

“Unfortunately, it appears that the DNC has created a class of pledged delegates, called Party Leaders and Elected Officials (PLEOs), who are essentially the same as superdelegates, due to the amount of control the party exercises over elected officials,” Kennedy campaign manager Dennis Kucinich said in a press release on Friday.

“This puts the DNC, once again, in the position of overturning the will of voters across the United States. It is unclear how overturning the nation’s majority vote could be interpreted as trusting the people,” he added.

Kucinich, who formerly represented Ohio’s 13th Congressional District in the House, sent two letters this week to DNC Chair Jaime Harrison, requesting a meeting between Harrison and Kennedy. That meeting, according to the campaign, would be to discuss “voter rights and protection of the people’s voice.”

The campaign’s request for a meeting with Harrison — which Kucinich believes will take place — came days before the DNC is expected to meet in Washington, D.C., on September 14.

The campaign also highlighted in the press release Article V Section 4 of the DNC Charter, which states: “In the conduct and management of the affairs and procedures of the Democratic National Committee, particularly as they apply to the preparation and conduct of the presidential nomination process, the chairperson shall exercise impartiality and evenhandedness as between the presidential candidates and campaigns.”

“The DNC’s proposed reordering of state primaries to penalize states that did not vote for Joe Biden in 2020 would discount the votes of millions of Americans and limit the ballot access of millions more to mail-in voting only,” the campaign wrote. “States at risk of such disenfranchisement include New Hampshire, where Biden came in last in 2020, receiving zero delegates; Iowa, where Biden came in 4th in 2020; and Georgia, one of the most diverse states in the country.”

The campaign said Kennedy is seeking to question the DNC’s “creation of a new class of superdelegates empowered to overturn the vote of the people and hand the nomination to the favored candidate of the party elites.”

Kennedy’s campaign also expressed concern over the DNC’s “refusal” to host presidential debates between Democrats seeking their party’s nomination for the White House, which it said deprives “voters of the ability to make an informed choice about the nation’s future.”

Due to the DNC “closely consulting” with Biden campaign manager Julie Ch?vez-Rodr?guez, as well as the committee’s “commitment to neutrality in the primary process,” Kucinich said he believes that Harrison will agree to a meeting with Kennedy.

Kennedy formally launched a 2024 Democratic presidential primary challenge against President Biden in April. Former Democratic presidential candidate and spiritual guru Marianne Williamson also announced her second straight bid for the White House earlier this year.

In a July interview with Fox News Digital, Williamson insisted that moves this year by the DNC and the president fly in the face of “democratic principle.”

As is typical for incumbent presidents, the DNC is fully backing behind Biden as he campaigns for a second four-year term in the White House. At its winter meeting in February, the DNC unanimously passed a resolution committing its “full and complete support” for the re-election of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The committee has also said there will be no primary debates between Biden and his two nationally known challengers.

