RFK Jr mocks Kamala Harris’ favorite phrase with audience call-and-response at Michigan rally

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. involved a rally audience in a call-and-response joke at his Michigan rally this week.

Kennedy spoke at the Falk Productions manufacturing facility in Walker, Michigan on Friday — participating in a campaign event hosted by Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump.

During the rally, Kennedy mocked Vice President Kamala Harris for her frequent references to having been born in the “middle class” when asked to respond to a difficult question.

“All you have to know is seven words, and you never have to admit to doing anything wrong again,” Kennedy told the Michigan audience. “And you know what those seven words are? ‘I was born in the middle class.'”

Kennedy instructed the rally-goers to repeat after him in a series of back-and-forths.

“The next time your boss asks you why you were late for work, what are you gonna say?” Kennedy asked.

“I was born in the middle class!” the audience responded.

“And the next time your wife asks you why you didn’t take out the garbage, what are you gonna say?” Kennedy asked.

“I was born in the middle class!” the audience responded.

“That’s all you have to know and you don’t have to answer any questions!” Kennedy joked.

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance also referenced the vice president’s tendency to bring up her middle class roots during a rally earlier this week.

“They ask Kamala, of course, because she’s the vice president and she is the reason why we have sky-high inflation and a wide open border, ‘What are you going to do? What is your specific plan to solve the inflation crisis that’s making it unaffordable to buy groceries and housing?’ And Kamala will say, ‘Well, did you know that I grew up in a middle-class family? I had a very nice lawn back there in Berkeley, California,’” he continued. “It’s like, ‘Well, that might be true. What the hell does that have to do with lower inflation?’”