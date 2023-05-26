RFK, Jr. says he ‘can’t wait’ to join Elon Musk on Twitter after offer that all candidates are ‘most welcome’

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. declared he “can’t wait” to join Twitter CEO Elon Musk on the platform just one day after Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a joint event with the latter, announcing he was jumping into the 2024 race for the White House.

Kennedy posted the comment in response to Musk tweeting that “all Presidential candidates are most welcome” on Twitter.

Fox News Digital reached out to Twitter and Kennedy’s campaign to ask whether there were any plans for the two to appear together in a similar format as the DeSantis event, but did not immediately receive responses.

DESANTIS, MUSK BASH THE MEDIA – AFTER EMBARRASSMENT OF TWITTER CHAT CRASHING

Musk faced intense flak after the Twitter Spaces feature event with DeSantis was mired by repeated technical glitches on Wednesday evening in a black eye for the social media platform. Twitter’s mobile app repeatedly crashed and users complained that they were unable to hear the broadcast.

However, the technical issues appear to have not deterred Kennedy, who previously found an ally in Musk on the issue of Democratic primary debates.

Last month, Musk ripped the Democratic National Committee for choosing not to hold debates between the three declared candidates from the party, essentially coronating President Biden in his bid for re-election.

TEENY, TINY AUDIENCE: ELON MUSK’S MUCH HYPED TWITTER ‘SPACES’ DISASTER DRAWS FRACTION OF MOGUL’S FOLLOWERS

“DNC has already announced that it will not allow any debates in 2024 primary. Biden is not to be challenged. Everyone on the Democratic side must shut up and fall in line. Not having debates is undemocratic and ridiculous. No progressive should agree to this kind of power grab,” Musk tweeted.

Aside from Biden, Kennedy is also facing author Marianne Williamson in the race for the Democratic nomination.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Thomas Catenacci contributed to this report.