RFK Jr. says he will ‘make the border impervious’ if elected as Title 42 is set to expire

FIRST ON FOX: Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., told Fox News Digital he will “make the border impervious” if elected president as Title 42 is set to expire tonight.

Kennedy, who has nabbed nearly 20 percent of President Biden’s Democrat primary supporters, caught up on the phone with Fox News Digital on Thursday ahead of Title 42’s expiration.

The nephew of President John F. Kennedy pledged that, if elected president, he would “make the border impervious” to address the crisis at the southern border.

“I will make the border impervious,” Kennedy said. “We cannot release people, illegal aliens across the border.”

“But we also need to recognize that this is a humanitarian crisis, and we need to fix the policies that have caused this mass migration, including decades of U.S. foreign policy that have imposed austerity on those governments, neoliberal policies that have encouraged the rise of the Junta military dictatorship that has trained and supported death squads in countries across Central America,” Kennedy continued.

Kennedy warned that “we are now reaping the whirlwind of years of misguided foreign policies, of warmongering foreign policy.”

Migrants could be seen arriving at the Mexican side of the U.S.-Mexico border early Thursday, just hours before President Biden’s administration is scheduled to end Title 42.

Members of the Texas National Guard could be seen patrolling the barbed wire fences of the border barrier in El Paso on Thursday. Maj. Sean Storrud of the Texas National Guard pointed to groups of migrants ranging from a few dozen to well over 200, saying that they were waiting for Title 42 to expire.

Storrud said that few things are likely to change in terms of process at his area of the border, where officials have been operating under Title 8 rather than Title 42. Nevertheless, huge numbers of migrants believe otherwise.

“A lot of them are still waiting there because they just don’t know what’s going to happen when Title 42 ends,” Storrud told Fox News. “They have been fed a lot of misinformation from social media, from the cartels, from well-meaning people. And they’ve got so much information that when we tell them about the consequences of Title 8, they simply don’t know what to believe. But they do know that they’re here now, and they’re willing to wait it out, even knowing after we’ve told them that what they’re doing is illegal.”

The major says he remains confident that his outfit can maintain control over their section of the border even as Title 42 ends.

“I can tell you that we are prepared. I have excellent soldiers here on the ground. And that’s the other thing I’d like to say. My soldiers are citizen soldiers of the Texas Army National Guard. We’re here defending not just the border of the United States, but the border of Texas, where my soldiers live, and the border of El Paso, where over a third of my soldiers live. So they’re defending their hometown,” he said.

Fox News Digital’s Mills Hayes and Anders Hagstrom contributed reporting.