RFK Jr. says Trump has ‘changed as a person’ and ‘focused on his legacy’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. believes former President Donald Trump has “changed” as a person compared to his first administration.

Kennedy made the observation while appearing as a guest on an episode of the “All-In Podcast” on Friday.

“If President Trump wins […] people are going to see a very different President Trump than they did in the first term,” Kennedy told the hosts about the former president. “I think he’s changed as a person, and I’ve known him for, you know, 30 years.”

“I think he’s interested in his legacy now,” Kennedy said at another point. “He wants to leave behind some accomplishments, and he wants to make our country better. And I think he’s, you know, he’s listening to a wider range of voices. He’s preparing to govern right now.”

Kennedy, who began the 2024 cycle running for president as a Democrat, then shifted to run as an Independent, suspended his campaign last week and endorsed Trump — a historic move for a member of the Democrat Kennedy family dynasty.

Trump also appointed Kennedy to his transition team alongside fellow former Democratic lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard — a move to broaden his campaign’s coalition and appeal to non-GOP voters.

During the podcast interview this week, Kennedy was also asked if he ever sought or was offered the position of vice-president.

The independent candidate said he never had any interest in the number two slot, joking that it was the “worst job in Washington” for someone like him.

“I had no interest in being vice president, I grew up in politics — vice president is the worst job in Washington. You have no budget, you have no staff. Your budget actually all comes from the White House. So if you do something that offends the president, he can take away your plane, he can take away your staff,” Kennedy told the podcast hosts.

“And the only thing you really have is the Naval Observatory, which is the official residence of the vice president. He can essentially put you on house arrest,” the independent candidate continued. “And I have very strong views on issues and I felt like if I took that job I’d be on house arrest.”

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman contributed to this report.