RFK Jr targeted by environmental group after dead whale head story resurfaces

A left-wing environmental group is resurfacing a 2012 story about Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. transporting part of a whale carcass across state lines in an effort to have him prosecuted this week.

The Center for Biological Diversity Action Fund referenced a 2012 interview with Kennedy’s daughter, Kick Kennedy, with Town and Country Magazine. In the interview, Kick describes her father cutting the head off of a dead whale and strapping it to the roof of their vehicle, before driving from a beach in Massachusetts to Mount Kisco, New York.

The center claims the animal was protected by the Marine Mammal Protection and Endangered Species, making it illegal to possess any part of it.

They further claim that it was likely a felony violation of the 1900 Lacey Act, “which prohibits the transportation of any wildlife, dead or alive, that was reduced to possession in violation of any state, federal or international regulation or law,” the group told Axios.

Representatives for Kennedy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Kick, in the interview, recalled how when she was 6 years old, her father heard that a dead whale was on the shore of Hyannis Port’s Squaw Island. She said that as someone who was interested in studying animals, her father went to the site with a chainsaw, removed the head and tied it to his car’s roof with a bungee cord.

“Every time we accelerated on the highway, whale juice would pour into the windows of the car, and it was the rankest thing on the planet,” Kick told the magazine, saying the incident happened sometime around 1994.

“We all had plastic bags over our heads with mouth holes cut out, and people on the highway were giving us the finger, but that was just normal day-to-day stuff for us,” she added.

The center did not immediately respond to questions from Fox News Digital about whether the group has reached out to law enforcement. A letter from the group obtained by Axios calls on Kennedy to surrender any animal remains he may have in his possession.

The group is the political action wing of the Center for Biological Diversity, and it advertises its endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris on the landing page of its website.

“The 2024 election is crucial for the future of the environment. That’s why we’ve endorsed Kamala Harris for president and are working with our progressive partners to elect climate champions up and down the ticket,” the group wrote.

The resurfaced story comes just days after Kennedy withdrew from the 2024 presidential race and endorsed former President Donald Trump.