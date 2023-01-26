Right-wing South Dakota state senator loses committee assignments

A Republican South Dakota state senator had her committee assignments stripped Wednesday in a rare punishment in the Legislature.

The move to strip Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her seats on two legislative committees was announced during the Senate’s session on Wednesday, but legislative leaders in the Republican-controlled chamber refused to comment on what led to the move. Frye-Mueller, who is aligned with a group of contrarian, right-wing Statehouse Republicans, has had the occasional run-ins with legislative leadership during her four terms between the House and Senate.

Both Republican Sens. Lee Schoenbeck, the chamber’s pro tempore, and Casey Crabtree, the Republican leader, declined to comment on why Frye-Mueller was stripped of her committee assignments. Frye-Mueller also declined to comment.

Republican leaders did not make it clear whether the punishment was temporary or permanent.