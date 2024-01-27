RNC files an election integrity lawsuit in Mississippi challenging ballot counting deadlines

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

FIRST ON FOX — The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit Friday to stop Mississippi ballots received days after Election Day from being counted, arguing a current statute violates federal law. The state’s current deadline allows ballots postmarked on or before Election Day to be counted if received within five business days of the election.

The RNC, along with the Mississippi Republican Party and the Hinds County Republican Party, are claiming the practice violates the federal Election Day statute, which states that “the Tuesday next after the 1st Monday in November, in every even numbered year, is established as the day for the election.”

“Federal law is very clear. Election Day is the Tuesday after the first Monday in November. However, some states accept and count ballots days and days after Election Day, and we believe that practice is wrong,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News Digital.

“We are filing this lawsuit because counting ballots that are received well after polls have closed could undermine voter confidence in elections.”

The Mississippi lawsuit could have major implications on how other states conduct their elections. The RNC is inovlved in 74 election integrity lawsuits in 22 states, in addition to mobilizing thousands of poll watchers in dozens of battleground states ahead of Election Day in November.

The RNC also launched “Bank Your Vote” websites in all 50 states to educate Republicans how to vote early, request a ballot and find voting locations.

The majority of Trump supporters say they have no confidence in vote counting and reporting in the upcoming 2024 presidential election, according to a recent USA Today/Suffolk University Poll. In addition, two-thirds of Trump supporters believe Biden was not legitimately elected in 2020.

The Democratic National Committee has been fighting election integrity laws in swing states. On Wednesday, the Biden campaign scored a legal victory in North Carolina after the Democrats won a lawsuit filed to block an election law that would require photo ID and address verification for voters registering on the day of the election.