Ron DeSantis and his family kick off Florida state fair in Tampa: Photos

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis kicked off the state fair in Tampa, Florida, this week and took some time with his family to enjoy rides, games, snacks and mingling with other Floridians.

The Thursday outing included First Lady Casey DeSantis, DeSantis’ 2-year-old daughter Mamie, and 4-year-old son Mason — who sported a Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey. His 6-year-old daughter Madison did not attend.

“The Florida State Fair brings Floridians together and gives us an opportunity to thank farmers for their hard work. I was glad to be able to kick it off this year!” DeSantis posted on Twitter after attending the event.

DeSantis frequently drops in on local small businesses, and was especially known for doing so after reopening the state following the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic while touting the state’s economic success.

The rumored 2024 presidential candidate maintains high popularity in the state that has trended further towards Republicans in recent years, and has become increasingly popular with Republicans across the country.

Polls show him running neck and neck with former President Donald Trump in a potential GOP primary matchup, however he has not indicated whether he will ultimately run.