Ron DeSantis calls for Ilhan Omar’s deportation, expulsion from Congress for ‘Somalia First’ comments

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday called for “Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., to be expelled from Congress, have her citizenship revoked, and deported from the country over a speech she gave which critics alleged Omar put the interests of Somalis over Americans.

The clip of Omar’s Jan. 27 speech, which went viral this week, appeared to show the Somali-born congresswoman assuring her constituents that she would use her influence to ensure the breakaway Republic of Somaliland would not enter a sea-access deal with Ethiopia.

A translation of the clip DeSantis re-shared shows Omar telling the crowd: “The U.S. is a country where one of your daughters is in Congress to represent your interest.”

“For as long as I am in the U.S. Congress, Somalia will never be in danger, its waters will not be stolen by Ethiopia or others … Sleep in comfort, knowing I am here to protect the interests of Somalia from inside the U.S. system.”

The clip ignited a firestorm of angry responses from critics who accused the Democratic lawmaker of prioritizing her loyalty to her country of birth rather than the U.S.

“Expel from Congress, denaturalize and deport!” DeSantis tweeted on Tuesday.

Omar left her homeland with her family near the start of the Somali Civil War in 1991 and spent four years at a Kenyan refugee camp before immigrating to the U.S. in 1995.

Omar has criticized the translation of her remarks from Saturday, calling them “not only slanted but completely off.”

“[B]ut I wouldn’t expect more from these propagandists. I pray for them and for their sanity,” she tweeted.

“No nation state can survive if its states start to get involved in land lease negotiations with other countries without the consent of the federal government. Somalis in Somalia and in the diaspora are united in that effort and I stand in solidarity with them. No amount of harassment and lies will ever change that.”

Later Tuesday, Omar appeared to throw shade at DeSantis. While not directly addressing his tweet attacking her, she ridiculed his unsuccessful 2024 presidential campaign.

“Moving from 2024 failure and preparing for 2028 failure,” she tweeted in response to an article suggesting the Republican governor had his eyes set on the next election.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Omar’s campaign for further comment.