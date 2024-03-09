Rosendale suspends House race, will not seek re-election in Montana: ‘Taken a serious toll on me’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., will not seek re-election in Montana’s 2nd Congressional District, pointing to “current attacks” against him as the reason for deciding to exit the race.

Rosendale entered the Montana Senate race in February, but suddenly dropped out less than a week after his announcement.

The congressman then filed to run for re-election in his Montana district, but he announced Friday he will not be running for another term.

“Since that announcement, I have been forced to have law enforcement visit my children because of a death threat against me and false and defamatory rumors against me and my family,” Rosendale said in a statement announcing his campaign suspension. “This has taken a serious toll on me, and my family. Additionally, it has caused a serious disruption to the election of the next representative for MT-02.”

“To me, public service has truly always been about serving, not titles or positions of power. The current attacks have made it impossible for me to focus on my work to serve you,” Rosendale continued. “So in the best interest of my family and community, I am withdrawing from the House race and will not be seeking office.”

Rosendale added that “it has been my honor to serve you and may God bless each and every one of you.”

Rosendale’s exit leaves the Montana seat open in 2025, as Republicans attempt to hold onto their already slim majority in the House.

In the running for Rosendale’s now-open Montana seat include State Auditor Troy Downing, Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, former Montana State Sen. Ric Holden and former DEA agent Stacy Zinn.