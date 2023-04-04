Roy McGrath, former Gov. Hogan staffer and FBI fugitive, shot dead during standoff with police

Roy McGrath, a chief of staff of former two-term Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan turned fugitive who has been on the run from the FBI and federal officials for weeks, is now dead, his attorney said.

Attorney Joseph Murtha confirmed in a statement to Fox News that his client is dead after succumbing to gunshot injuries following a standoff with police late Monday night.

During the standoff, at least one FBI agent fired a weapon and McGrath was injured. Law enforcement officials, however, have not revealed if he was struck by police or if the injuries were self-inflicted.

“Good evening. The FBI has confirmed that Roy has succumbed to his injuries. It is unclear to me at this time if the injury was self-inflicted or was as a result of an exchange of gunfire with the FBI,” McGrath’s attorney said. “It is a tragic ending to the past three weeks of uncertainty. I think it is important for me to stress that Roy never wavered about his innocence.”

Law enforcement officials have not confirmed the death.

McGrath, who also served as the director of Maryland Environmental Services, was wanted for failing to appear for his federal trial in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 13. The United States District Court for the District of Maryland issued a federal arrest warrant later that same day after he was charged with failure to appear.

The standoff kicked off Monday after the FBI received a tip McGrath was in Knoxville, Tennessee, and agents confronted him.

The FBI confirmed McGrath was injured during the standoff and was taken to hospital after he was shot.

“The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting which occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023,” the FBI said in a statement to Fox News. “During the arrest, the subject, Roy McGrath, sustained injury and was transported to the hospital. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division.”

Ahead of Monday’s standoff, the FBI put out a lengthy statement requesting the public’s help in locating McGrath.

“The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in locating fugitive Roy C. McGrath, age 53, of Naples, Florida,” the March 28 statement read. “McGrath is now a fugitive and considered an international flight risk.”

The statement continued: “On October 5, 2021, McGrath was indicted in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland for violations of 18 USC 1343 (wire fraud) and 18 USC 666 (theft or bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds). During his October 2021 court appearance, McGrath entered a plea of not guilty on all charges and was released pre-trial on the condition that he appear at all scheduled court dates.”

Hogan, a Republican, has been supportive of the FBI’s investigation.

McGrath was also charged with the destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in a federal investigation.

“McGrath’s trial was scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. on March 13, 2023, at the United States District Court in Baltimore. McGrath failed to appear for trial,” the FBI said.

The situation and death remain under investigation.