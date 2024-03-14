Rubio bill aims to withhold UN funding for Afghanistan until assured it doesn’t support terrorism

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Marco Rubio introduced a bill that targets the United Nations and would withhold U.S. contributions to the body for the aid of Afghanistan until it is verified that the money is not finding its way to the Taliban or funding other terrorist organizations.

The bill, titled the Stop Funding Global Terrorists Act of 2024, would bar the U.S. from making “any voluntary or assessed contributions” to the U.N. for Afghanistan’s assistance, and require that the secretary of state determine and certify to the House and Senate Foreign Relations and Appropriations Committees that the money isn’t being funneled to the Taliban before the payments can be resumed.

“American taxpayer dollars should not benefit terrorist organizations, like the Taliban. Unfortunately, we are seeing this scenario play out today, in real time. Until we can be sure, we should withhold contributions to the U.N.,” Rubio told Fox News Digital in a statement.

The secretary of state, under the measure, would specifically be tasked with ensuring that U.S. funds are not included in cash shipments to the country and no “specially designated global terrorist organization” is a recipient of these contributions.

Reports last year from U.S. government watchdogs montioring aid to Afghanistan following the American military withdrawal revealed that the Taliban has managed to infiltrate many charities and other bodies in order to siphon money for its own profit. According to a report from the U.S. Institute of Peace, which was commissioned by the U.S. Agency for International Development, the Taliban has influenced “most U.N.-managed assistance programming.”

Aid to Afghanistan and its implementation have proven to be a bipartisan issue, with both Democratic and Republican lawmakers expressing concerns after the U.S. military withdrawal in 2021.

In May 2023, a bipartisan group of lawmakers, including the chairman and ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, penned a letter to the U.N. secretary-general raising concerns over a mandate from the Taliban barring women from working for nongovernmental organizations (NGO) or the U.N. The group rejected the notion of male-only humanitarian aid implementation.

However, it is unclear what kind of support Rubio’s measure will garner, as it would halt any Afghanistan assistance to the U.N. from the U.S. if the Taliban is benefiting, thereby also preventing civilians from accessing the aid.