Rubio, Warner displeased with ‘Gang of Eight’ briefing on classified docs: ‘Left much to be desired’

Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Mark Warner, D-Va., expressed displeasure following a “Gang of Eight” briefing by the intelligence community on the alleged mishandling of classified documents by the executive branch, saying in a joint statement following the briefing that it “left much to be desired.”

“In accordance with our responsibility to oversee the Intelligence Community and protect our national security, today we met with leaders from the IC and the Justice Department to discuss the exposure of classified documents,” the statement said.

“While today’s meeting helped shed some light on these issues, it left much to be desired, and we will continue to press for full answers to our questions in accordance with our constitutional oversight obligations,” they added.

The Gang of Eight includes the chairmen and ranking members of the Senate and House Intelligence Committees and the top leaders in Congress – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.