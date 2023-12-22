Rudy Giuliani files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after being ordered to pay $148M

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has filed for bankruptcy.

The former personal attorney to former President Donald Trump submitted the Chapter 11 filing on Thursday after being ordered to immediately pay a massive fine for defaming two election workers in Georgia.

According to the filing, Giuliani is unable to pay millions in legal fees and unpaid taxes.

Giuliani was ordered to pay $148,169,000 to two women he falsely accused of committing election fraud in the 2020 election. Giuliani said Friday he would appeal the ruling.

RUDY GIULIANI ORDERED TO PAY $148 MILLION AS DEFAMATION TRIAL WRAPS UP

“The absurdity of the number merely underscores the absurdity of the entire proceeding, where I’ve not been allowed to offer one single piece of evidence in defense, of which I have a lot,” he said.

HUNTER BIDEN SUES RUDY GIULIANI OVER LAPTOP, ACCUSES EX-TRUMP LAWYER OF ‘HACKING’

“So I am quite confident when this case gets before a fair tribunal, it will be reversed so quickly, it’ll make your head spin and the absurd number that just came in will help that, actually.”

The former New York City mayor – as well as Trump ally and former personal lawyer – was on trial for the defamation of two Georgia election workers at a federal court in Washington, D.C., last week.

Giuliani had accused Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, of fraud while advancing former President Trump’s unproven claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell had already awarded default judgment to Freeman and Moss in August.

Fox News Digital’s Chris Pandolfo, Adam Sabes and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.