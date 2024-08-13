Rural residents reveal how they feel about Gov Walz’s ‘very liberal’ policies: ‘We’re mini California’

REDWOOD COUNTY, Minn. — Rural Minnesotans are unhappy with Democrat Gov. Tim Walz’s policies, which they say have hurt them over the years.

Minnesotans at “Farmfest,” a local agriculture trade show, revealed what they thought about Walz as their state leader after the governor was tapped as Vice President Harris’ 2024 running mate, while speaking with Fox News Digital.

Matthew A., a Minnesota resident who owns a farm with his family raising corn and soybeans, said Walz has “done very little to help rural Minnesota.”

“We joke that we’re mini California. Most of us, if we could, we would annex into South Dakota. He’s put policies in place that have hurt small businesses. I have friends that have lost small businesses because of his policies. It’s killing our small towns, our rural development,” Matthew A. told Fox News Digital.

“He point-blank said we’re just rocks and cows out here, and he has done very little to help us. And honestly, a man that can sit and let a city burn to the ground and not do anything about it like he did in 2020, that’s no integrity. And he … doesn’t deserve any vote.”

Dan Fedders, a salesman in Minnesota, described the Harris-Walz ticket as “very liberal.”

“I think they’re a great team, the two of them together. God bless them. But they’re not going to have a chance at all,” Fedders said of Walz and Harris. “In my opinion, he is just about as far liberal as she is. And I think most of the people in Minnesota are happy about it because he might leave or at least be gone for a period of time.”

“Governor Walz has been, I think, a disaster for Minnesota,” a local resident, who requested his name not be shared, told Fox.

“He has no more time for rural America. I think as a potential leader right now, he’s showing a lot of disdain for his opponents, the way he’s addressing them. It might be the way the game is played, but it’s not the way that I want to see our leaders act. It just hasn’t been good for Minnesota,” he said, adding that he believes Walz’s “fiscal responsibility has been very poor for the citizens of Minnesota.”

“He’s been bad for the state. There’s no other way to say it,” said a farmer and local restaurant owner, who also requested his name not be used. “He has hurt this state more than he’s helped it.”

Farmfest has been described as the largest gathering of farmers and agriculturalists on Walz’s home turf. His administration has garnered national attention for his policies designed to invest in sustainability and biofuels, subjects typically unpopular with people in red states and cultivating farmland.

Walz has represented the state as governor since 2019.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris-Walz campaign for comment.