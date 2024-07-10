Sailor caught trying to access Biden’s restricted medical records multiple times: Navy

A U.S. Navy sailor attempted to access President Biden’s medical records through a government database, the Navy said Tuesday, as questions and concerns about his mental capacity continue to hound the commander in chief.

The unidentified sailor conducted the search on Feb. 23 by typing “Joseph Biden,” a Navy official told Fox News Digital.

“On February 26, 2024, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Fort Belvoir was notified of an unauthorized access to medical records by an active-duty service member,” a Navy statement said. “A Sailor assigned to NMRTC Fort Belvoir searched the name ‘Joseph Biden’ in MHS Genesis, the Military Health System’s electronic health record, out of curiosity.”

The sailor was not able to access Biden’s medical records, the Navy said.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service was alerted to the probe and opened an investigation that was conducted on April 24, the Navy said. The sailor was administratively punished and continues to serve in the Navy, the official said.

Two days after authorities were notified of the alleged search, Biden made an unannounced trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a physical exam. In a letter, White House physician Kevin O’Connor stated that the Feb. 28 exam was “an extremely detailed neurologic exam [which] was again reassuring in that there were no findings which would be consistent with any cerebellar or other central neurological disorder.”

Dr. Kevin Cannard, a neurologist who specializes in Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders, recently visited the White House as part of his annual physical examinations amid concerns over the president’s health and mental acuity.

Biden continues to be hounded about his mental and physical health following a series of missteps and last month’s presidential debate, in which he appeared flustered and confused.