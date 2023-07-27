Schiff mocked for saying GOP pushing Biden impeachment without evidence: ‘Pot/kettle’

Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff was blasted by conservatives on social media Wednesday after implying that Republicans want to impeach President Biden without any evidence.

“The Republican desire to impeach someone, anyone, no matter whether there’s any evidence, just shows how they have descended into chaos,” Schiff, D-Calif., told FOX Business on Wednesday. He was responding to rumblings from members of the GOP that impeaching President Biden over his alleged ties to his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings and alleged pay schemes is on the table.

But Schiff, the lead House impeachment manager against President Donald Trump, was widely mocked on social media for supporting the two impeachments against Trump as well as pushing the Russian collusion narrative. All three instances, according to conservatives, were predicated on flimsy evidence.

“This coming from the man who said ‘there is collusion in plain sight’ about Trump!” former GOP Congressman Doug Collins tweeted. “What a joke!”

“Democrats impeached Trump for a PHONE CALL!!!!” conservative commentator Graham Allen tweeted. “We have evidence of bribery and we will not be silenced by KNOWN LIAR Adam Schiff.”

“The pot calling the kettle black,” former Trump adviser and longtime political operative Roger Stone tweeted. “Lying con artist Adam []Schiff must be prosecuted for treason. If it’s Schiff flush it”

Schiff was censured by the House of Representatives in June for pushing unproven claims that Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia. The vote, which wasn’t supported by any Democrats, made Schiff the third member of the House to be censured since the turn of the century.

Schiff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.