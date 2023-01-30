Schiff, Whitehouse slam Meta for decision to allow Trump back on Facebook, Instagram: ‘Inexplicable’

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse on Monday are demanding answers from Meta on the social media giant’s decision to reinstate former President Donald Trump to Facebook and Instagram, slamming the move as “inexplicable.”

Meta, last week, announced it would end Trump’s suspension across its platforms, which began after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

In a blog post, Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Meta, said Trump’s suspension would be lifted “in the coming weeks.”

But Schiff, D-Calif., and Whitehouse, D-R.I., are slamming Meta for its decision, saying the former president should not be reinstated.

META ANNOUNCES TRUMP TO BE REINSTATED ON FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM PLATFORMS

“Based on Meta’s previous statements on standards for allowing Trump back on the platform, his account should not have been reinstated,” Schiff and Whitehouse wrote in a letter to Clegg Monday, claiming that Trump has “continued to post harmful election content on Truth Social that would likely violate Facebook’s policies, and we have every reason to believe he will bring similar conspiratorial rhetoric back to Facebook, too.”

They added: “How Facebook could reinstate his account, given all the additional content on Truth Social that would likely have resulted in a brand-new suspension if it were on your platform, is inexplicable.”

TRUMP SAYS FACEBOOK ‘NEEDS US MORE THAN WE NEED THEM,’ AS CAMPAIGN CALLS FOR REINSTATEMENT

Schiff and Whitehouse also asked Meta to provide a briefing on the company’s efforts to “uphold election integrity and not allow their platform to be used to spread conspiracy theories and election lies.”