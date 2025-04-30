Schumer kicks off Democrat all-nighter marathon railing against Trump’s 100 days: He’s ‘being a mob boss’

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., saved little deference for his fellow New York native when he kicked off what he previously advertised as an all-nighter on the Senate floor by Democrats planning to rail against President Donald Trump for actions over his first 100 days.

Speaking just before the endeavor was interrupted by two scheduled votes including the final ambassadorship confirmation of the day, Schumer said it has been 100 days of “corruption [and] cronyism” that are “forcing much higher costs on the American people – it really is awful.”

“[T]his is a threat to our democratic republic. He’s acting like a king, a mob boss, a wannabe dictator,” Schumer fumed.

“He said he wanted to be a dictator on day one. It looks like he’s extending it – Any quarter of opposition that might just say something in our tradition of free speech and debate, he tries to crush: crush the law firms, crush the universities, go after the judges, which have been the foundation of our republic; that judges are independent and are were able to stop an executive that’s going too far.”

“Let us commit ourselves, all of us Democrats here in the Senate, against this administration, and to uphold the core values and principles of this beautiful nation which we must fight to preserve and protect.”

Earlier in the day, Schumer had been challenged by CNN’s Manu Raju on his sinking poll numbers within his party.

Schumer dismissed the charge: “Polls come and go: our party is united.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., also took shots at the president, saying his administration has been “cruel… and dumb.”

“The turmoil and turbulence has produced confusion – and yes, anxiety, deep fear and apprehension about the future of this country,” he said.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., began her remarks Tuesday by lamenting what she called the “unimaginable amount of havoc and harm President Donald Trump has caused for Wisconsinites.”

“While on the campaign trail and even once in office, the president made a staggering number of promises — promises to end wars on day one, promises to lower costs at the grocery store on day one – promises to make health care more affordable, and the list goes on and on and on.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital when asked about the remarks, “In his first 100 days, President Trump has delivered on hundreds of promises and already accomplished his two most important campaign goals — the border is secure and inflation is ending.”

“The next 100 days will consist of trade deals, peace deals, and tax cuts. More American greatness is on the way,” Leavitt said.

Interrupted again by a procedural vote on an energy-standards bill from Sen. Jon Husted, R-Ohio, the all-nighter, is expected to continue thereafter.