Schumer requests 360-degree radar system for NY, NJ to detect drones

As unknown airborne craft traverse the night skies in parts of the United States, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called upon the Department of Homeland Security to deploy 360-degree radar systems capable of detecting drones.

“Our local people who have questions about these drones should not have to shake an eight ball to get an answer,” Schumer said, holding up a magic eight ball toy in one hand and an image of a drone in another.

Schumer wants a 360-degree radar system produced by Dutch company Robin Radar Systems deployed to the New York and New Jersey region.

The website of Robin Radar Systems notes, “Bird, bat, or drone, our 360° radar systems log thousands of observations, scanning every second to track and classify with precision.”

“They want real answers, and the Robin can supply those answers, and that’s why we want them here,” Schumer said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement on Sunday, “In response to my calls for additional resources, our federal partners are deploying a state-of-the-art drone detection system to New York State.”

“DHS responds to Congressional inquiries directly via official channels, and the Department will continue to respond appropriately to Congressional oversight,” a DHS spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Department of Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas said during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week” that some of the sightings have been drones while “some are manned-aircraft that are commonly mistaken for drones.”

He said “we know of no foreign involvement” related to “the sightings in the north-east.”

“Mystery Drone sightings all over the Country. Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge. I don’t think so!” President-elect Donald Trump declared last week in a post on Truth Social. “Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!!”