Schumer ripped for placing blame on Trump, DOGE for deadly Mexican Navy crash in NYC: ‘He is an idiot’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was ripped on social media over the weekend for suggesting President Donald Trump was partially to blame for a Mexican Navy ship losing control and crashing into the Brooklyn Bridge.

“After being fully briefed on last night’s Brooklyn Bridge accident, one thing is predominantly clear: there are more questions than answers as it relates to exactly how this accident occurred,” Schumer said in a press release after a 150-foot-tall Mexican Navy training ship, Cuauhtémoc, reportedly experienced a mechanical issue before its masts crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge, killing two cadets on the ship.

“Bridges serve as critical transportation arteries for commerce, emergency response, and daily travel, and many span key waterways that are vulnerable to both natural and man-made threats. The Coast Guard plays a crucial role in monitoring and securing these areas, deterring potential terrorist attacks, preventing illegal activities, and responding quickly to emergencies,” Schumer wrote. “At the same time, maintaining the structural integrity and safety of America’s bridges is critical to the economy and the well-being of communities. A failure or attack on a major bridge could disrupt supply chains, endanger lives, and cause massive economic losses. It is unacceptable that the Trump administration is potentially jeopardizing our national and economic security – as well as American lives.”

Schumer went on to point to the DOGE-implemented hiring freeze at the Coast Guard, arguing it could have impeded the Coast Guard’s Vehicle Traffic System, which works in a similar fashion to the air traffic control system.

TRUMP SAYS ‘THERE’S SOMETHING WRONG’ WITH TOP DEMOCRAT HE’S KNOWN ‘A LONG TIME’

Schumer’s claim drew immediate criticism from conservatives on social media as well as the Department of Homeland Security.

“Minority Leader Schumer’s accusations that a hiring freeze led to the U.S. Coast Guard’s Vessel Traffic Services not being adequately staffed are FALSE,” the official DHS account posted on X.

“The US Coast Guard has been fully supported and been exempt from hiring freezes. Additionally, this incident had nothing to do with Vessel Traffic Services— when a ship loses propulsion in a high current area, the vessel needs to engage all capabilities to stop and ideally tugs are nearby to support. We encourage Minority Leader Schumer to get his facts straight before he misleads the American people.”

CREW ON MEXICAN NAVY TALL SHIP SEEN CLINGING TO RIGGING AFTER COLLISION WITH BROOKLYN BRIDGE, VIDEO SHOWS

“Mexican vessel: Loses control, hits bridge,” Fox News contributor Guy Benson posted on X. “Schumer: I’ll never forgive Drumpf for this!”

“Schumer is a stupid, evil man,” conservative radio host and Fox News host Mark Levin posted on X.

“I, too, question Donald Trump’s leadership of the Mexican Navy,” substack writer Jim Treacher posted on X.

“Elon and Trump Derangement Syndrome is out of control,” conservative communicator Steve Guest posted on X . “Schumer is trying to pass the blame from the Mexican Navy onto them…”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He is an idiot,” senior counsel to Trump’s assistant AG Leo Terrell posted on X.

Fox News Digital reached out to Schumer’s office for comment.

“The U.S. Coast Guard’s New York Vessel Traffic Service was fully functional during the incident, operating in accordance with established procedures to manage commercial traffic and facilitate safe navigation,” a Coast Guard spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital’s Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.