Schumer won’t commit to Senate votes for Biden’s long-shot radical SCOTUS overhaul

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., praised President Biden’s Supreme Court overhaul proposal on Monday but did not commit to bringing any of its components to the chamber floor for a vote, where each of them would likely fail.

“I am particularly pleased President Biden called for undoing the damage of the Court’s recent immunity decision,” Schumer said in remarks on the Senate floor.

“I think Congress should pursue the idea through legislation, and I’m working with my colleagues on the best way to proceed,” he said.

In reference to part of Biden’s suggested overhaul, which proposes an amendment to the Constitution to assert that former presidents do not enjoy criminal immunity for acts committed in office, Schumer explained, “An option I am considering is drawing up legislation clarifying that the President is NOT immune from violations of federal law.”

The ratification of an amendment to the Constitution is difficult, evidenced by the only 27 amendments to the document, the last of which was approved more than three decades ago, in 1992. The task is made even harder by a relatively evenly divided Congress and not enough Democratic trifectas across state governments.

Included in Biden’s three requests were term limits for Supreme Court justices, an enforceable ethics code and a constitutional amendment dictating there is no immunity for former presidents against criminal prosecution for actions taken while in office.

Each would face near-certain failure if brought for votes in the House or Senate, as well as between the states.

Schumer’s office did not provide comment to Fox News Digital when asked if the proposals would get votes and, if not, why.

The White House did not provide comment to Fox News Digital on whether Biden wanted to see the components of his desired overhaul slated for votes in the Senate.

It has already been made clear that Biden’s request will not get an opportunity in the lower chamber, effectively killing any chance it had at becoming law. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., wrote in a statement on Monday, “This dangerous gambit of the Biden-Harris Administration is dead on arrival in the House.”