Scoop: GOP group dedicated to electing Republicans at state level spotlights record fundraising haul

FIRST ON FOX: A GOP organization dedicated to electing Republicans to state legislative and executive offices across the nation is spotlighting what it calls a “record” fundraising haul during the first three months of the year.

The Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) announced on Monday that, along with its strategic policy partner, the State Government Leadership Foundation, it raked in a combined $13 million in fundraising during the January-March first quarter of 2025.

The group, in sharing their figures first with Fox News, highlighted that it was their “best-ever first-quarter fundraising haul,” and follows what they describe as “a historic 2023-2024 election cycle,” when the two groups combined raised $102 million.

Showcasing their grassroots appeal, the group noted that they brought in over $2.2 million online, with 5,130 new online donors and an average online donation of $24.68.

“This record-breaking fundraising achievement highlights the enthusiasm behind the results Republicans are delivering at the state level,” RSLC President Edith Jorge-Tuñón emphasized in a statement to Fox News.

“While we’re proud of this milestone, we must stay alert. Recent elections show Democrats are ready to invest unlimited resources in down-ballot races, taking advantage of low turnout to build momentum for the 2025-2026 cycle. We need to be proactive in countering these efforts,” she added.

At the time this story was posted, the rival Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee had yet to report its first-quarter fundraising figures.

Two legislative chambers changed control in the 2024 elections, both in favor of the Republicans. Minnesota’s House flipped from Democratic control to a tie, and Michigan’s House flipped from the Democrats to the GOP.

According to the nonpartisan National Conference on State Legislatures, Republicans currently control 58 of the nation’s 98 state legislative chambers (Nebraska’s technically non-partisan is not included), with the Democrats in control of 38 chambers and two divided.

Republicans control 28 of the 50 state legislatures, with Democrats in control of 18 and three legislatures divided.

Additionally, Republicans have total control (state house majority in both chambers and control of the governor’s office) in 23 states, compared to 15 for the Democrats, with 11 states divided.