SCOOP: GOP push for new House committee to probe Biden decline ‘cover-up’ gains steam

FIRST ON FOX: House Republicans are mounting a push to start a new select committee focused on investigating the Biden administration for allegedly “covering up” signs of the 82-year-old former president’s decline.

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., is introducing legislation Thursday that would establish a panel of congressional investigators to “investigate and report upon the facts of President Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr.’s cognitive and physical health decline and the potential concealment of information from the American public,” according to bill text obtained by Fox News Digital.

Republicans have unleashed a tidal wave of scrutiny on the previous Democrat White House as new reports – as well as old concerns previously dismissed by mainstream media – surface about Biden’s mental state while in office and what lengths those closest to him took to allegedly hide it from others.

Carter’s text calls to investigate former Vice President Kamala Harris and former first lady Jill Biden as well as whoever took part in keeping the audio tapes of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s interview with Biden from the public.

The select committee would also focus on whether Biden allies “concealed” his prostate cancer diagnosis before it was announced publicly last week.

Biden’s spokesperson denied prior knowledge of the diagnosis in a statement to the New York Times.

The resolution also specifically called for a probe into the use of the autopen in Biden’s White House to sign meaningful legislation.

“This is potentially the biggest political scandal of our lifetime, and the American people deserve to know the truth about who was really running the White House during Biden’s tenure as president,” Carter told Fox News Digital of his legislation.

“From using the autopen to pardon his own family members to likely concealing a cancer diagnosis, our government must restore trust with the public by fully investigating the former administration’s lies and getting to the bottom of one of the most consequential coverups in history.”

Carter, who is currently running for Senate in Georgia, was among several Republicans who demanded Biden take a cognitive test last year.

“The American people can no longer be left to wonder about their safety and security because of the President’s deteriorating mental state,” Carter wrote in a June 2024 letter to the White House.

His new resolution comes on the heels of House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., opening his own investigation into revelations surrounding Biden’s cognitive decline.

Comer spent much of the last Congress investigating whether Biden and his family unjustly profited from foreign cash.

The House Oversight chair sent letters to former senior White House aides, including Biden’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, announcing a probe into “the role of former senior Biden White House officials in possibly usurping authority from former President Joe Biden and the ramifications of a White House staff intent on hiding his rapidly worsening mental and physical faculties.”

Meanwhile, first-term Rep. Jimmy Patronis, R-Fla., called for a similar select committee on Wednesday.