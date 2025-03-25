SCOOP: Jasmine Crockett hit with censure effort for mocking paraplegic Texas governor as ‘Hot Wheels’

FIRST ON FOX: A GOP lawmaker is moving to have Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, formally rebuked by the House of Representatives for appearing to mock Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s disability.

Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas, Crockett’s fellow delegation member, told Fox News Digital he would introduce a censure resolution against the Democratic lawmaker imminently.

“The story of our great governor of Texas is one of unwavering resilience and perseverance. Meanwhile, the actions of Jasmine Crockett – stooping to vile levels of discrimination and despicable political attacks – are nothing short of reprehensible,” Weber told Fox News Digital.

He said the House should censure Crockett “for the venomous rhetoric she spews as a representative of the Democratic Party.”

“It’s painfully obvious she was never taught a single thing about Texas class, as her behavior is a disgrace to everything Texas and the United States stands for,” Weber said.

Crockett made the comments during an event held by the Human Rights Campaign over the weekend.

“Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there — come on now! And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot a– mess, honey,” Crockett said.

Abbott has been paraplegic since age 26, according to his campaign website, when a large oak tree fell on him during a jog.

Weber’s resolution calls Crockett’s comments about Abbott “discriminatory in nature” and “the latest in a continued series of inappropriate comments expressed by the representative from Texas,” according to a draft copy shared with Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital reached out to Crockett’s office for comment but did not immediately hear back.

The House voted to censure Rep. Al Green, R-Texas, last month for protesting during President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress.

Before the censure could be formally read, however, Democrats derailed House proceedings by gathering around Green and singing, “We Shall Overcome.”