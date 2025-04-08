SCOOP: Ramaswamy scores endorsement from a powerful House member in Ohio governor run

EXCLUSIVE: Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan has endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy for Ohio governor, Fox News Digital can exclusively report.

Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee who represents Ohio’s fourth congressional district, shared on Monday his endorsement of Ramaswamy, the multimillionaire biotech entrepreneur and former presidential candidate.

“Vivek Ramaswamy is as smart and hard-working as they come. He is a successful entrepreneur with a clear vision for Ohio’s future that includes lower taxes, more choice in education, better jobs and stronger families. I’m confident he’ll make our state proud and I am happy to endorse him for governor,” Jordan told Fox News Digital.

Ramaswamy, who announced his bid for governor of Ohio in February, celebrated Jordan’s endorsement in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“I’m fired up to have Congressman Jim Jordan in my corner,” Ramaswamy said. “Jim’s a strong defender of American values. He’s spent his career standing up for the people of Ohio, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do as governor. Thanks, Jim, for your endorsement, your trust, and your energy.”

Jordan’s endorsement is the latest in a growing list of Republicans who have thrown their support behind the emerging conservative candidate. President Donald Trump endorsed Ramaswamy soon after his former political rival announced a bid for Ohio governor.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee, Florida Sen. Rick Scott and Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn have endorsed Ramaswamy, and Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, endorsed Ramaswamy last month. Trump and Jordan campaigned for Moreno last year as he unseated longtime Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio. The former U.S. senator from Ohio, Vice President JD Vance, has yet to endorse Ramaswamy.

Ramaswamy announced his run for Ohio’s highest office in February following a brief stint leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Elon Musk. The administration announced Ramaswamy would no longer steer DOGE soon after Trump was sworn in as president. Musk has since endorsed Ramaswamy for governor of Ohio.

“It was my honor to help support the creation of DOGE. I’m confident that Elon & team will succeed in streamlining government. I’ll have more to say very soon about my future plans in Ohio. Most importantly, we’re all-in to help President Trump make America great again!,” Ramaswamy said following the shake-up.

Rumors swirled earlier this year that Ramaswamy could be tapped by moderate Republican Gov. Mike DeWine to replace Vance in the U.S. Senate. DeWine, who is term-limited as governor this year, ultimately chose Lt. Gov. Jon Husted to fill Vance’s U.S. Senate seat, paving the way for Ramaswamy’s eventual gubernatorial run.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and former Morgan County school board member Heather Hill have announced their own Republican gubernatorial bids. Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel, the former Ohio State University football coach who succeeded Husted when he was called up to the Senate, seems to be mulling a gubernatorial run.

There is also speculation that former Rep. Tim Ryan, the 2022 Democratic Senate nominee in Ohio, and Chris Redfern, a former state representative and state Democratic Party chair, are considering bids for governor as well.

On the Democratic side, former Ohio Health Director Amy Acton has announced her campaign for governor. Traditionally a top general election battleground state, Ohio has shifted conservative in the past decade as Republicans have swept statewide elections. The Republican nominee will be considered the favorite to become Ohio’s next governor following the 2026 election.

Ramaswamy emerged as a standout contender in a crowded Republican primary field in the 2024 presidential election before ultimately suspending his campaign following Trump’s big upset at the Iowa caucuses. While Republican candidates, including former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, exchanged jabs with Trump during the contentious primary, Vivek Ramaswamy’s loyalty to Trump never faltered.

The political outsider framed his campaign as “America First 2.0” — building on Trump’s legacy. Ramaswamy was quick to endorse Trump after he suspended his campaign and became a leading ally and surrogate on the campaign trail before eventually scoring his short-lived position steering DOGE.

Fox News Digital’s Andrew Mark Miller and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.