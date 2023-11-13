Secret Service agent fires gun amid car break-in while protecting Biden granddaughter

A U.S. Secret Service agent assigned to protect President Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi, opened fire overnight at attempted car break-in suspects in Washington, D.C., Fox News confirmed.

At around 11:58 p.m. on Sunday in the Georgetown neighborhood of D.C., Secret Service agents encountered possibly three individuals breaking a window on a parked and unoccupied government vehicle, the agency confirmed in a statement obtained by Fox News.

During the encounter, a federal agent discharged a service weapon, and it is believed no one was struck, the Secret Service said. The offenders immediately fled the scene in a red vehicle and a regional lookout was issued to supporting units.

“There was no threat to any protectees and the incident is being investigated by the DC Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service,” the statement said.

Fox News confirmed the federal agent involved was assigned to protect Naomi Biden.

Secret Service agents were out with Naomi Biden, the 29-year-old eldest daughter of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, in the Georgetown neighborhood late Sunday night when they saw three people trying to break into a parked and unmarked Secret Service SUV in the nation’s capital, sources confirmed to Fox News.

Washington has seen a significant rise in the number of carjackings and car thefts this year. Police have reported more than 750 carjackings this year and more than 6,000 reports of stolen vehicles in the district. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, was carjacked near the Capitol last month by three armed assailants, who stole his car but didn’t physically harm him.

Violent crime in Washington has also been on the rise this year, up more than 40% compared with last year. In February, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., was assaulted in her apartment building, suffering bruises while escaping serious injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.