Secret Service increased Trump’s protection after Iranian plot to assassinate him

The Department of Homeland Security has received intelligence from a human source on an Iranian plot to assassinate former President Trump, Fox News has been told by two federal law enforcement sources.

The development level of the plot is unclear. CNN first reported that there has been an increase in Secret Service protection for Trump in recent weeks because of this intelligence. DHS and Secret Service have increasingly been concerned about Trump holding outdoor events, Fox News is told.

The Iranian plot is reportedly not connected in any way at this point to the assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania carried out by Thomas Crooks.

The agencies have expressed concerns to Trump’s campaign about the Iranian plot. Since the killing of Iranian leader Qasem Soleimani in January 2020, Trump has been an increased target, but this specific threat has developed over the past few days.

This is a breaking news report. Check back for details.