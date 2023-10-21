Sen. Blackburn concerned over Biden supplemental request to aid Gaza after Hamas reportedly stole aid

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is concerned President Joe Biden’s supplemental request to Congress, which includes humanitarian aid for Gaza, will further fund terrorism in the region.

“Even last week, we got a report that Hamas was intersecting aid that was going and whether it is money, food, fuel even first aid kits and medical supplies — they’re taking it all and it is not even Gazans,” Blackburn told Fox News Digital in an interview Friday. “So, we’ve got to move to a position where humanitarian aid is going to make it to people that are suffering, and not terrorists.”

Last week, the United Nations agency that delivers aid to Palestinians, announced Hamas leaders in Gaza had stolen medical supplies and fuel that was meant for civilians. They later deleted the post on X and claimed nothing had been stolen.

In Biden’s $105 billion emergency supplemental request, he outlined $9 billion for Ukraine, Gaza and Israel.

“The majority of the American people support Israel, and they want to make certain that aid is going to make it to people who need that aid,” Blackburn said. “You now have this progressive group that conducts themselves as if they are Hamas sympathizers, and that is incredibly disappointing to see.”

Blackburn’s jab was aimed at progressive “Squad” members like Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar who have called for a ceasefire in Gaza and oppose more funding for Israel’s military.

Blackburn — who has been a leading lawmaker in calling on the administration to freeze the $6 billion in Iranian assets — was part of a group of GOP lawmakers who penned a letter to Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. on Friday calling for the supplemental request to be split up in separate packages.

“These are two separate conflicts and it would be wrong to leverage support of aid to Israel in attempt to get additional aid for Ukraine across the finish line. Furthermore, it would be irresponsible and we should not risk a government shutdown by bundling these priorities together and thus complicating the process and lessening the likelihood of a funding package,” the lawmakers wrote.

Congress will have to convene next week to begun negotiations on the supplemental request and pass a final package and send it for final approval to the White House.