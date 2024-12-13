Sen. Booker ‘frustrated’ by lack of transparency about drones, says it’s causing ‘misinformation to spread’

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said he is “frustrated” by the government’s lack of transparency surrounding the recent drone sightings in his state and surrounding areas in the mid-Atlantic region.

On Capitol Hill on Thursday, the senator said that he has issued a letter asking for more information because Americans should be aware of what is happening in the skies.

“I’ve been a little frustrated,” he told reporters. “There hasn’t been enough transparency letting people know what’s happening. It’s allowing a lot of potentially misinformation to spread, or at least fear. We should know what’s going on over our skies.”

Booker said he has been hearing from his constituents and other elected leaders, all of whom share his concerns about the mysterious drones.

“We have agencies and organizations from the government that should be able to provide a lot more information than the public has,” he said, adding that the public should have “good information” on a situation that is “understandably concerning.”

The senator also worries that the lack of transparency about the drones could potentially fuel misinformation.

“I’ve heard a lot of things about them, and again, I want to make sure that we have all the facts,” he said.

When asked if he thinks the drones should be shot down, Booker had an opinion differing from fellow congressman, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who clearly stated they should be, if necessary.

“Safety first. You’re over populous neighborhoods and areas,” Booker said. “I think the most important thing right now is the safety and security of our communities, but we should know what’s going on.”

Large drones were first spotted in New Jersey on Nov. 18, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed earlier this month.

The White House said in a daily press briefing on Thursday that a newly-started investigation into the drones has not revealed anything malicious, criminal or threatening to national security, thus far.