Sen. Chuck Grassley released from hospital after infection treatment, will return to work next week
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, was released from a hospital after receiving treatment for an unspecified infection, his office said Thursday.
Grassley, 90, was hospitalized on Tuesday in the Washington D.C. area, and was receiving “antibiotic infusions,” his office said.
He is expected to be back at work next week.
No other details were released.
Grassely was first elected to the Senate in 1980, and has been re-elected seven times. He is the oldest member of the Senate.
He earned that distinction after the death of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., in September.