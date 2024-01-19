Sen. Chuck Grassley released from hospital after infection treatment, will return to work next week

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, was released from a hospital after receiving treatment for an unspecified infection, his office said Thursday.

Grassley, 90, was hospitalized on Tuesday in the Washington D.C. area, and was receiving “antibiotic infusions,” his office said.

He is expected to be back at work next week.

No other details were released.

Grassely was first elected to the Senate in 1980, and has been re-elected seven times. He is the oldest member of the Senate.

He earned that distinction after the death of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., in September.