Sen. Cruz defends Texas AG Paxton amid impeachment efforts from ‘swamp in Austin’

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz took to social media Saturday to defend Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ahead of a vote in the state House to impeach him, insisting Paxton has been the “strongest conservative AG” in America and that the “swamp in Austin” can’t handle it.

A vote to impeach Paxton, slated for 1 p.m. local time, came after the Texas House Investigative Committee unanimously voted 5-0 to adopt articles of impeachment for Paxton earlier this week, according to FOX 4.

“What is happening to @KenPaxtonTX is a travesty,” Cruz wrote in a series of tweets. “For the last nine years, Ken has been the strongest conservative AG in the country. Bar none. No attorney general has battled the abuses of the Biden admin more ferociously–and more effectively–than has Paxton.”

“That’s why the swamp in Austin wants him out,” he continued. “The special interests don’t want a steadfast conservative AG. I understand that people are concerned about Ken’s legal challenges. But the courts should sort them out.”

Further defending Paxton, Cruz wrote, “Virtually all of the information in the articles was public BEFORE Election Day, and the voters chose to re-elect Ken Paxton by a large margin. In my view, the Texas Legislature should respect the choice of the Texas voters.”

The committee vote came as Paxton, who commended Cruz for his comments, is under investigation in a corruption case being led by the FBI over accusations that the attorney general used his office to assist a donor. He was also indicted in 2015 on securities and fraud charges, but hasn’t yet faced a trial.

In the articles of impeachment, lawmakers accuse Paxton of misusing public information law, using his office to help a donor, terminating employees who reported his “unlawful” conduct, bribery, misleading public officials, and more.

Multiple aides from Paxton’s office became concerned that the attorney general was misusing the office’s power to help donor Nate Paul regarding unproven claims of a conspiracy to steal $200 million of his properties was taking place.

Paxton also allegedly told staff members that he had an affair with a woman who worked for Paul.

In the articles of impeachment, lawmakers accuse Paxton of misusing public information law, using his office to help a donor, terminating employees who reported his “unlawful” conduct, bribery, misleading public officials, and more.

In Texas, an impeachment from the House would require Paxton to leave his office immediately pending a trial in the Senate.

