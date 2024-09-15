Sen. Graham predicts 9/11-style attack on US if Biden-Harris policy continues: ‘Living on borrowed time’

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., painted a grim picture of the world stage and predicted a 9/11-style attack on the U.S. if President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris continue to control U.S. policy.

Graham made the statement during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday” with host Shannon Bream. He pointed to Iran’s escalating belligerence in the Middle East as well as the administration’s failure to navigate an end to the war in Ukraine.

“I’ve never been more worried about a nuclear breakout by Iran than I am right now. I’ve never been more worried about another 9/11 against America than I am right now,” Graham said.

“The withdrawal from Afghanistan put every jihadist on steroids. We have a broken border. There are more terrorists in our country than any time I can remember associated with terrorism. So 9/11 – We’re just living on borrowed time here at home,” he added.

Graham went on to encourage Israel to “do what you need to do” to prevent Iran from breaking out as a nuclear power.

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) claims Iran could have a nuclear bomb before the next president’s inauguration in January.

The group warned that while most U.S. officials are monitoring Iran’s capacity to enrich uranium to 90%, the regime is taking other, covert steps toward a nuclear weapon, like taking measures toward building a nuclear explosive device that would make quick work of putting a bomb together.

Graham also condemned the administration’s handling of Ukraine, saying the U.S. has been “slow” to deliver missiles and jets to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Biden has no plan to end this war that is effective. I am listening to Zelenskyy. He has a plan coming out in about a week. What we need here is an American president that can get Putin and Zelensky in a room to end this war to make sure we don’t have another war,” Graham said.

“The entire world is on fire and Harris’s fingerprints are all over this,” he added.

Biden met with U.K. Prime Minister Kier Starmer last week to discuss whether the West should allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles against targets within Russia’s borders.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says such approval would constitute a declaration of war by NATO, the U.S. and the U.K.