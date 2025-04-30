Sen. Graham responds in kind to Trump’s joke about wanting to be pope: ‘Keep an open mind’

After President Donald Trump joked about wanting to be the pope, Sen. Lindsey Graham asked for the papal conclave and Catholics to maintain an “open mind” about the idea in apparent jest.

“I was excited to hear that President Trump is open to the idea of being the next Pope. This would truly be a dark horse candidate, but I would ask the papal conclave and Catholic faithful to keep an open mind about this possibility!” the senator wrote on X while sharing video of Trump’s comments.

“The first Pope-U.S. President combination has many upsides. Watching for white smoke…. Trump MMXXVIII!” Graham added.

Trump jokingly said earlier on Tuesday that his “number one choice” for the new pope would be himself.

He then went on to say he has “no preference,” adding, “we have a cardinal that happens to be out of a place called New York, who’s very good.”

The president appeared to be referring to Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who serves as Archbishop of New York.

Trump has endorsed Graham for re-election, though the move sparked conservative backlash.